ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Disneyland Responds To Magic Key Annual Pass Lawsuit Brought On By Lack Of Reservations Available For Highest Tier Purchasers

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGau3_0dR6Y2xr00

Disney has hit back at the civil lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in California. The company has filed a notice of removal and plans to take it to the U.S. District Court.

Disneyland rolled out a new program called “ Magic Key ” on Tuesday. It is meant to replace the much-loved annual pass program and to signal, according to a Disneyland announcement, that “you belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.” Magic Key went on sale August 25, 2021 .

Since the rollout of the program, there has been nothing but challenges. Fans believe Disney falsely advertised the highest tier of their program which projected “no blockout dates.”  Buyers reported having difficulties booking reservations due to the limited amount of reservations available for tier holders—hence the lawsuit.

According  to Wow Disney News Today, Nielsen filed a $5 million dollar suit with the Orange County Register , alleging that Disneyland theme park treats “Magic Key” holders as “second class ticket holders by artificially limiting Magic Key reservations and the number of key holders that can visit on any given day.” Nielsen is petitioning the court to up the case to a class-action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the highest tier.

According to the L.A. Time s, spokesperson for Disneyland, Liz Jaeger, responded to the suit by stating, “We have been clear about the terms of the Magic Key product and we know that many of our guests are enjoying the experiences these passes provide.” She added, “We will vigorously defend our position as the case proceeds.”

There is a no-guarantee disclaimer on the Disneyland website regardless of purchase.

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Switches Lanes On Vaccinations And Ignites A Firestorm Of Online Criticism

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has touched a nerve among a certain segment of his fans, expressing skepticism in an online post of the motives of Moderna’s CEO in pushing for new vaccinations. On Twitter earlier today, Noah raised an eyebrow and seemed to claim Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is pushing for new COVID-19 vaccines for monetary reasons. Noah based that on reports so far that the omicron variant symptoms are mild. Noah called Bancel, “The guy who stands to gain millions from new vaccines” and did a spit take by noting a new Ferrari awaits him. “Now, look, I’m not saying...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Fires Two Longtime Cast Members, No Explanation Given

Longtime Cast Member Mick Ayres, who is known as B’Lou Crabbe at Disney’s Hilton Head Resort, and the Resort’s mascot, Shadow, who accompanied Ayres, were informed recently that they would not be returning to work at Disney after being furloughed for 20 months due to the ongoing pandemic. Disney’s Hilton...
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magic Key#Walt Disney Parks#Resorts#The U S District Court#Wow Disney News#The L A Time S
disneyfoodblog.com

10 WEIRD Things That Are BANNED in Disney World

You may be in the most magical place on earth, but even in the place where your dreams can come true, there are rules and policies that you need to follow. Over the years, Disney’s list of banned items and activities has grown and, while some of them you can probably guess (like weapons and illegal substances) others are a bit more surprising. And, that’s what we’re covering today!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Makes Big Change to Disability System

Disney has been revamping their in-Park disability program as of late, with the addition of Disney Genie+ and Premier Access. So far, we have seen Disneyland Paris change their program, as well as Walt Disney World. Now, Disneyland Resort seems to be next. The changes comes with the start of...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Big Snowfall Hits Disney Park Leaving Guests Stunned

If you are visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you are likely not going to see much snow hit the ground, unless it is combined with soap. But, there are other Disney Parks around the world that do have snow hit, and as long as there is not a snowstorm involved, it is quite stunning.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left in Shock After Individual Jumps Out of Moving Safari Vehicle

While the Walt Disney World Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, one particular Guest will not be taking part in The World’s Most Magical Celebration after being escorted off of Disney property following an incident on Kilimanjaro Safaris. The 5oth anniversary celebrations began on October 1, 2021, and...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

Tasty Giraffe Stuns Guests INSIDE of Disney Resort This Morning

What would you do if you woke up in your Disney World Resort and walked into the lobby to head to Magic Kingdom, and noticed that a baby giraffe was staring at you? Sounds slightly terrifying, right? Well, what if we told you that the giraffe was actually a massive gingerbread cookie shaped into the majestic animal?
ANIMALS
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy