2 killed at NJ apartment complex; suspect arrested: official

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WCBS 880) — A suspect was arrested following a Sunday morning shooting at a Lakewood apartment complex that killed two people.

"We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "This is an active investigation and more details will be released when they become available."

Police spokesman Capt. Greg Staffordsmith told NJ.com that Lakewood Township and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit were investigating the double homicide at Brettwood Apartments.

The suspect nor the victims' identities have not been releases at this time.