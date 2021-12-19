Saturday's Top Prep Performers: Cooper Lucas scores school-record 51 points
Highlights from Saturday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Cooper Lucas scored a school-record 51 points while hitting a school-record 10 3-pointers to lead Newbury Park to a 75-71 victory over Pasadena Poly . Jackson Pierce had 13 points and Charlie Muir added five points for the Panthers (9-4).
- Reese Widerburg scored 14 points, Jacob Terrill had 13 points, Dominik Contreras had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Bobby Barajas finished with 10 points, seven assists and four steals to lead Oxnard (10-3) to a 61-50 victory over Chaminade in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
- Thomas Anter scored 15 points, Nolan Davis had 14 points, Travis Valenzuela had eight points, and Caleb Gorin added seven points to lead Ventura (2-13) to a 51-50 win over Shalhevet in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
- Jack Munro finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, Patrick Saari scored 10 points, Cade Huggins had seven points and 10 rebounds, Jacob Kjarval had seven points, and Cole Caudill added six points to lead Thousand Oaks to a 58-44 victory over Santa Monica in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
- Marcus Lesser scored 21 points and Kayden Elsokary had nine points and two steals to lead Westlake (9-2) to a 56-53 win over Granada Hills in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
- Logan Mann scored 20 points, Gavin Guenther had 14 points, Zane Miller had 13 points, and Aidan Bell added 10 points to lead Agoura (3-8) to a 61-56 victory over Crespi in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
- Darin Cole scored 24 points, Zane Carter had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Colin Guenther had 10 points for Buena (4-8) in its 63-54 loss to Canyon in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
- Jesus Vasquez scored a game-high 14 points and Adrian Naro and Jaime Uribe each had points for Hueneme in its 64-57 loss to Rancho Mirage in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
- St. Bonaventure lost to Long Beach Millikan 56-54 in the Cal Lutheran Shootout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Brooklyn Shamblin finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, Faith O Daniel scored 12 points, and Lola Donez had seven points, five rebounds and three steals as Oaks Christian (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season — a 51-49 overtime defeat to Victory Christian Center School — at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.
- London Gamble scored 15 points, Mariah Elohim had 12 points, Taylor Swanson had seven points and Alyssa Jackson added five points to lead Westlake to a 48-24 win over Desert Mountain (Ariz.) at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.
- Amaya Fuentes had 20 points and four rebounds, Tiernan Phillips finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Alexis Howery had seven points, three rebounds and two steals for Ventura in its 56-50 loss to Chaminade .
- Alanna Allen-Young finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds, Kimiko Carmer had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, and Olivia Antu had seven points and three steals to lead Newbury Park to a 53-39 win over Simi Valley .
- Amia Wit had 23 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists, Maddy Tauro finished with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Khailand Anderson-Strawder to lead Calabasas (12-2) to a 72-47 victory over Louisville .
GIRLS SOCCER
- Moorpark defeated Oaks Christian 7-6 in a shootout after the teams played to a 0-0 draw in regulation to win the championship game of the Buena Holiday Tournament. Moorpark defeated Pacifica 2-1 and Dos Pueblos 3-0 to reach the final. Oaks Christian defeated Cleveland 5-2 and Fillmore 3-1 to make the final. Buena defeated Fillmore 4-0, tied Cleveland 0-0 and lost to Saugus 4-3 in a shootout after finishing tied 2-2 at the end of regulation to take fourth place. Saugus defeated Pacifica 1-0 in an earlier game.
- Goalies Natalia Diaz and Jazmien Godinez combined for the shutouts as Oxnard (6-2-2) played to 0-0 draws with Canyon-Anaheim and Fountain Valley at the Best in the West Tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
- Moorpark defeated Golden Valley 3-2 before beating Independence 5-0 in the championship match to win the Royal High Showcase. In the first match, Jerry Ramos scored two goals, Rafa Lucio had a goal and Justin Conyers had an assist. In the title game, Oscar Vargas scored two goals, Justin Santiago, Jayden Mendez and Ramos scored goals, Hector Perez had two assists, and Javier Zavala and Conyers had assists as the Musketeers improved to 8-0. Moorpark scored 14 goals while allowing just two in three matches in the two-day tournament.
- Aidan Kelly scored a goal with an assist from Sawyer Brooks and Moises Orozco played well for Ventura in its 2-1 loss to Glendale .
BOYS WRESTLING
- Anthony Soliz and Anthony Garcia of Rio Mesa each went 10-0 for the second straight week to win titles at the Channel Islands Rotational. Solis was named the outstanding upper weight wrestler for the second straight meet. Jacob Flores took first place and Eric Lopez was second in their respective weight classes for Pacifica .
- Alan Smith finished second at 120 pounds, Robert Svitek was fifth at 195, and James Rocha placed sixth at 160 for Thousand Oaks in the 32-team Ed Spring Classic at Brea Olinda High.
GIRLS WRESTLING
- Yorsley Hernandez and Destiny Rodriguez each won their divisions, Lupe Salas finished second, Perla Gutierrez and Sakala Aleeach took third, Mia Estrada placed fourth, Liz Vargas finished fifth, and Jasmin Esquivias took sixth for Pacifica at the Dick Morris Tournament at Eastside High.
GIRLS WATER POLO
- Camarillo won another tournament title, taking first place in the Corona Tournament.
