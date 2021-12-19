ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

By The Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9KIf_0dR6Xu4H00

KENTUCKY (AP) — A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible.

Woman indicted for stealing over $32K from Tennessee library

She says the tornado lifted the tub up and out of her hands. The tub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath. Sheriff’s office authorities reunited her with the babies.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10 and 11.

