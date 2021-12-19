Update: Body found outside Dallas warehouse named

The body of a man found outside a warehouse in Dallas on Saturday morning has been identified.

Police say they received a health and welfare call about a body by the exit of the American Fresh Produce Warehouse at 2410 Logan Street just after 6 a.m. Here, police found an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The man has since been identified as 37-year-old Jose De La Rosa Ducuara. Police say he died as a result of "homicidal violence."

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Abel Lopez either by phone at 214-671-3676 or via email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com . The case number in question is 227665-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest an indictment. They can be reached 24/7 at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

