Adam Peaty On Loving the Challenge, Water Baby George And Ending A Chapter In His Life

By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Peaty On Loving the Challenge, Water Baby George And Ending A Chapter In His Life. Adam Peaty says 2021 signals the end of a period in his own history that has brought Olympic titles in the pool and fatherhood which has transformed his life beyond the water. Peaty...

