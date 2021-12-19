ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett-Smith & More Stars at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Stars were sharply dressed on the red carpet this weekend in San Francisco. The occasion? The world premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Many used the premiere to tap into their mod side, emulating the futuristic styles from the sci-fi film franchise. Keanu Reeves was classically dressed in a black suit with a striped tie and brown suede loafers. Stars like Madelyn Cline, Carrie-Anne Moss and Ellen Hollman were dressed in head-to-toe black, with sleek details ranging from ombre sequins to thigh-high slits. Others, like Jada Pinkett-Smith , Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris, went bold in vibrantly colored and metallic outfits.

On the footwear front, stars’ shoes also ranged in style and color. Reeves and Harris opted for classic leather and suede loafers, while Jaden Smith chose a pair of chunky white sneakers for the occasion. Chopra, Cline and Hollman all wore variations of pointed-toe pumps with sleek details like PVC and sequins. However, Pinkett-Smith’s were the boldest of the night: bright red PVC pumps with sharp pointed toes and stiletto heels.

Below, discover all of the top celebrities who attended the “Matrix” premiere.

Jada Pinkett-Smith stunned in a strapless red Giambattista Valli couture gown, which featured a minidress silhouette. The piece was complete with a massive flowing train, making her look instantly dramatic. For footwear, Smith donned a pair of pointed-toe PVC pumps with ankle-wrap straps and stiletto heels, while streamlining her outfit with a matching red hue.

Priyanka Chopra sparkled in an embroidered silver gown, which featured a floral print and flared bronze accent. The star accessorized with silver drop earrings, as well as sharply pointed silver pumps covered in sequins.

Keanu Reeves opted for a classic ensemble, wearing a sharp black suit with a white shirt and striped tie. The actor’s look was complete with suede lace-up loafers, which included light brown uppers for an equally versatile finish.

Madelyn Cline opted for an especially sleek look, wearing a long-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline and two thick-high slits layered over sheer black tights. The ‘Outer Banks’ star’s outfit was complete with sparkly earrings and black pointed-toe pumps, which featured dazzling crystal ankle straps.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals from “The Matrix Resurrections” premiere.

