Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in Los Angeles

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 2 days ago
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed backstage at a Los Angeles music festival Saturday night. He was 28.

The Los Angeles Times said Caldwell was attacked by a group of people at about 8:40 p.m.

Variety said the brawl took place at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at the Banc of California Stadium.

TMZ reported the artist was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries.

People.com, which also confirmed Caldwell's death, said the music event ended before headliners 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg could perform.

"There was an altercation in the roadway backstage," Live Nation said in a statement. "Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Caldwell released 10 mixtapes, including Cold Devil, which has been streamed more than 10 million times. His first album, The Truth Hurts, was released in February.

He was also acquitted in 2019 of felony murder and attempted murder charges in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man.

Comments / 17

Jermaine Marion
2d ago

I think the average lifespan of a rapper is 24 years old,it's safer to work in a coal mine or just walk across a busy expressway

5
Aaron Jefferson
2d ago

and these are the people our youth look up to....they enjoy music 🎶 not all this....God bless the youth as well as these rappers....its not cool one bit....❤🙏🏽

2
smily(Me)
2d ago

how sad, who ever did it s/ he will reap what he sow. my deepest condolences to the family and friends 🙏➕📖⚘

4
 

UPI News

