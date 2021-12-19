Long Island Man Accused Of Pointing Shotgun At Officers

Jose Rodriguez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 73-year-old man is facing charges after police said he pointed a shotgun at officers on Long Island.

Jose Rodriguez, of Elmont, was arrested in the incident that happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont and located Rodriguez involved in a disturbance in a second-floor apartment.

Rodriguez pointed a shotgun at the officers from an open window, and the officers were able to convince him to come outside unarmed, police said.

Rodriguez exited the building and ignored further verbal commands from officers, authorities said.

NCPD said officers used an electronic control device to arrest him.

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

NCPD reported that Rodriguez was charged with the following:

Three counts of menacing a police officer

Second-degree menacing

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree reckless endangerment

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 17, NCPD said.

