Lakers: Kent Bazemore Enters COVID Protocols, Out Tonight

Another day, another Laker down.

Kent Bazemore is the latest player to be out as he enters health and safety protocols. He joins Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, and Avery Bradley, who have all already missed games due to the protocols.

Bazemore was recently thrust back into the rotation after so many Lakers were missing games due to the virus. He scored 11 points with seven rebounds and three long balls on Friday against Minnesota.

After starting the season as a starter, he starting getting a lot of DNPs while Carmelo Anthony was on his hot streak, and Reaves emerged as an impactful player. He will not get an opportunity to get minutes on the court for at least the next week, unless he is able to register two consecutive negative PCR tests in the next 24 hours.

Do not be surprised if more members of the Lakers miss game time while entering protocols. Most fans and everyone else are tired of hearing about the virus, but this is newsworthy. The NBA’s refusal to postpone the season even with the number of COVID cases climbing drastically this month alone is concerning.