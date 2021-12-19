ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The magnificent history of the maligned and misunderstood fruitcake

By Jeffrey Miller Associate Professor of Hospitality Management, Colorado State University, The Conversation, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKB7Q_0dR6Vvau00

( The Conversation ) – Nothing says Christmas quite like a fruitcake – or, at the very least, a fruitcake joke.

A quip attributed to former “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson has it that “There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.”

It’s certainly earned its reputation for longevity.

Two friends from Iowa have been exchanging the same fruitcake since the late 1950s . Even older is the fruitcake left behind in Antarctica by the explorer Robert Falcon Scott in 1910. But the honor for the oldest known existing fruitcake goes to one that was baked in 1878 when Rutherford B. Hayes was president of the United States.

What’s amazing about these old fruitcakes is that people have tasted them and lived, meaning they are still edible after all these years. The trifecta of sugar, low moisture ingredients and some high-proof spirits make fruitcakes some of the longest-lasting foods in the world .

The original energy bar

Fruitcake is an ancient goody, with the oldest versions a sort of energy bar made by the Romans to sustain their soldiers in battle. The Roman fruitcake was a mash of barley, honey, wine and dried fruit, often pomegranate seeds.

What you might recognize as a modern-style fruitcake – a moist, leavened dessert studded with fruits and nuts – was probably first baked in the early Middle Ages in Europe. Cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg were symbols of culinary sophistication , and these sweet spices started appearing alongside fruit in many savory dishes – especially breads, but also main courses.

Before long, most cuisines had some sort of fruited breads or cakes that were early versions of the modern fruitcake .

Fruitcakes are different in Europe than they are in America. European fruitcakes are more like the medieval fruited bread than the versions made in Great Britain and the United States. The two most common styles of fruitcake in Europe are the stollen and panettone.

British and American versions are much more cakelike. For over-the-top extravagance, honors have to go to a British version that crowns a rich fruitcake with a layer of marzipan icing.

Sweetening the pot

Fruitcakes came to America with the European colonists, and the rising tide of emigration from Britain to New England closely mirrored an influx of cheap sugar from the Caribbean.

Sugar was the key to preserving fruit for use across the seasons. One of the favorite methods of preserving fruit was to “candy” it. Candied fruit – sometimes known as crystallized fruit – is fruit that’s been cut into small pieces, boiled in sugar syrup, tossed in granulated sugar and allowed to dry.

Thanks to this technique, colonists were able to keep fruit from the summer harvest to use in their Christmas confections, and fruitcakes became one of the most popular seasonal desserts.

A dessert with staying power

Fruitcakes were also popular due to their legendary shelf life, which, in an era before mechanical refrigeration, was extremely desirable.

Fruitcake aficionados will tell you that the best fruit cakes are matured – or “seasoned” in fruitcake lingo – for at least three months before they are cut. Seasoning not only improves the flavor of the fruitcake, but it makes it easier to slice.

Seasoning a fruitcake involves brushing your fruitcake periodically with your preferred distilled spirit before wrapping it tightly and letting it sit in a cool, dark place for up to two months. The traditional spirit of choice is brandy, but rum is also popular. In the American South, where fruitcake is extremely popular, bourbon is preferred. A well-seasoned fruitcake will get several spirit baths over the maturation period.

Credit for the fruitcake’s popularity in America should at least partially go to the U.S. Post Office.

The institution of Rural Free Delivery in 1896 and the addition of the Parcel Post service in 1913 caused an explosion of mail-order foods in America . Overnight, once rare delicacies were a mere mail-order envelope away for people anywhere who could afford them.

Given fruitcake’s long shelf life and dense texture, it was a natural for a mail-order food business. America’s two most famous fruitcake companies, Claxton’s of Claxton, Georgia, and Collin Street of Corsicana, Texas, got their start in this heyday of mail-order food. By the early 1900s, U.S. mailrooms were full of the now ubiquitous fruitcake tins .

[ Over 140,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today .]

As late as the 1950s, fruitcakes were a widely esteemed part of the American holiday tradition. A 1953 Los Angeles Times article called fruitcake a “holiday must,” and in 1958, the Christian Science Monitor asked, “What Could Be a Better Gift Than Fruitcake?” But by 1989, a survey by Mastercard found that fruitcake was the least favorite gift of 75% of those polled.

Haters and disrespect aside, fruitcake is still a robust American tradition: The website Serious Eats reports that over 2 million fruitcakes are still sold each year .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
Mashed

The Historic Reason People Add Milk To Hot Tea

Whether you prefer the taste of a soothing, caffeine-free herbal tea, a pleasant and refreshing cup of green tea, or a rich, flavorful mug of black tea to kick off your morning, there is just something satisfying about settling down with a cup of your favorite tea variety. And while some tea purists might need nothing more than a cup of boiling water and a bag of tea, others prefer to sweeten their mug with a little bit of milk and sugar.
DRINKS
Food Network

6 Best Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert

“Uncle Nearest” was the nickname for Nathan Green, an enslaved person who was a founding figure of Tennessee whiskey. Tennessee whiskey, like bourbon, is made primarily from corn and aged in new charred oak but sees an extra step: charcoal filtration before aging, giving it a softer overall expression. This whiskey is quite versatile — it makes a fantastic whiskey sour but is also wonderful on the rocks, where the whiskey’s luxurious apricot-and-caramel notes really shine through.
DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

30 Best Aged Bourbons That Will Let You Taste Time

As bourbon becomes more popular, the range of choices for what to drink seems to grow every day. But now, it's time for the best-aged bourbons. Aging bourbon for years allows it to become more flavorful and robust. Generally, there is no aging requirement for bourbon. It will be good...
DRINKS
ourdavie.com

Bless Your Spoon: Fruitcake a much maligned holiday delight

Just say the word “fruitcake” and lots of people will gag. It’s really an obscure title. Google for information, and you will find it spelled “fruitcake” and “fruit cake.” One word or two? I guess it doesn’t matter. It gets a lot of bad press. The media says it’s terrible, so you believe it. Another example of fraud.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Fruitcake#Great Britain#Food Drink#Romans#European
Bon Appétit

What is Eggnog?

Maybe you think of eggnog as a nostalgic drink from holidays past—or as the boozy cocktail that got you through an awkward party—but have you ever stopped to wonder: What is eggnog, that frothy, jolly beverage? Like, are there actually eggs in that carton? What the heck is “nog” anyway and is it like myrrh? (Answer: No.)
DRINKS
Food & Wine

All the Cheese, All the Wine, All the Time

Ah, cheese and wine. Those cubes of rubbery cheddar speared on toothpicks, those plastic glasses of something red from a jug. The perfect pairing, right? Well. Maybe if you're at a poetry reading in the 1970s. Otherwise, let's rethink this situation. . There are hundreds of great artisanal cheeses sold in...
DRINKS
palmbeachillustrated.com

The Ultimate Eggnog Recipe

Since the inception of this blog in 2010, we’ve repeated this eggnog recipe every year during the holiday season. It was given to me by my friend Merritt Rathje, a South Florida wine and spirits broker, and we made it together many times. This year is particularly poignant, given Merritt’s passing in February. Wherever he is, I’m sure he’s enjoying a glass (or two or three) of George Washington’s eggnog.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
realitytitbit.com

Buy Moonshiners' holiday hazelnut rum made by Mark and Digger

Moonshiners is a Discovery Channel show that has been airing since 2011. Over the years, many fans have seen the cast members celebrate the festive season by whipping up a Christmas-themed moonshine. In 2021, Moonshiners favourites Mark and Digger have a hazelnut rum for fans to try out. Mark and...
DRINKS
liquor.com

6 Trends That Will Define How We Drink in 2022

The drinking world is still in flux, and it will remain so as Covid-19 continues to mutate, we all try to figure out our personal “new normal” and definition of moderation, and the spirits industry navigates equity, labor, sustainability, and supply-chain challenges. As far as we’re concerned, though, as long as no one forces us to drink (or understand the underpinnings of) NFT whiskey, 2022 will be an exciting year for cocktail culture and creativity behind the bar.
DRINKS
Atlas Obscura

Drink Like Dickens With the Author’s Punch Recipe

For party guests in 19th-century London, Charles Dickens appearing with his punch bowl was the Victorian equivalent of a modern host breaking out his acoustic guitar. Whether his guests were ready or not, it was showtime. To Dickens, punch was more than simple party fare. It was a ritual that...
FOOD & DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Kiss Black Diamond Dark Rum Review

There’s no bigger or more random roll of the dice in the alcohol industry than sampling any given band’s branded spirits. From the ubiquitous bourbon brands owned by seemingly every country star, to the tequilas of Hollywood royalty, branded liquor is the ultimate mixed bag, because there’s rarely any way to know in advance whether those originating the brand care even a little bit about the quality of the product that will bear their name or likeness. Many are happy to simply slap their name on a bottle of young, sourced bourbon and be done with it. Others are surprisingly involved in the creation, selection and even flavor profile of their spirits, but it’s always difficult to know what to expect. I mean really, when you’re presented with the idea of Kiss-branded rum, how high do you get your hopes up?
DRINKS
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
Robb Report

Cap Your Holiday Meal With One of the World’s Great Dessert Wines

When it comes to the world’s great wines, there’s meticulous farming (leaf-by-leaf canopy management, cluster-by-cluster crop thinning…), and then there’s ridiculous farming—effort sensible only to obsessed vintners in pursuit of something approaching “the nectar of the gods.” Consider the gorgeous dessert wines of Hungary’s Tokaj region in the latter camp, and the achingly beautiful single-vineyard versions from Royal Tokaji Winery the bottles that are infusing new legend into a long, noble tradition. (Fun fact: Hungary’s signature Tokaji is the only wine mentioned in a national anthem—third verse, for the record.) It’s said that Louis XIV of France described the sweet wine...
DRINKS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy