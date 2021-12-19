ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

By The Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyKY6_0dR6Vswj00

KENTUCKY (AP) — A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible.

Groups seek probe of Alabama use of virus funds for prisons

She says the tornado lifted the tub up and out of her hands. The tub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath. Sheriff’s office authorities reunited her with the babies.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10 and 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Last week, we shared with you the story of Clara Lutz, who was watching her 15-month-old and 3-month-old grandbabies when the tornado hit Dawson Springs. [2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub]. In an effort to protect them from the storm, she...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
bostonnews.net

Bath with babies inside ripped from home by tornado, infants survive

HOPKINS COUNTY, Kentucky: Two infants were found alive in a bath tub that was ripped from their home by a tornado sweeping across Kentucky on December 17, according to the babies' grandmother, Clara Lutz. Lutz told WFIE-TV that as the tornado approached, she placed the twin infants, under one year...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Wave 3

Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Last week, we shared with you the story of Clara Lutz, who was watching her 15-month-old and 3-month-old grandbabies when the tornado hit Dawson Springs. [2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub]. In an effort to protect them from the storm, she...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
click orlando

EF-1 tornado damaged homes in southwest Florida, NWS says

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A short-lived tornado touched down in southwest Florida Tuesday morning, leaving more than $500,000 worth of damage in its wake, according to the National Weather Service. NWS officials said the EF-1 tornado touched down near Fort Myers at 6:25 a.m. and traveled about a mile...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tornado touches down in Florida two weeks after deadly Kentucky, midwest tornadoes

Strong storms – including a tornado touch down – tore through Southwest Florida, leaving behind a trail of damage and forcing several areas to issue tornado watches. On Tuesday morning, a tornado watch was issued for the entire southwestern Florida region. It expired at 10am EST. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the watch after it predicted there was a “moderate” risk of two or more tornados forming in the area. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down in south Fort Myers at 6:25am. Its strength and rating are still being determined. Cities like...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathtub#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Ap#Wfie Tv#Nexstar Media Inc
wpsdlocal6.com

Princeton woman survives tornado

'I'm thinking, what do I do?' Princeton woman details what it's like to survive a tornado. Martha Drennan is one of many examples of people who lost everything.
PRINCETON, KY
KCAU 9 News

Iowans deliver ‘dumpster-size hug’ to Kentucky tornado victims

Kentucky residents hit hard by a tornado two weeks ago received a "dumpster-size hug" of support from Iowans. Dream Team Disaster Relief formed after the Marshalltown tornado in 2018 to help get the city back on its feet. The team jumped into action again when Nebraska was hit hard by floods, and now their call to action has them in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Crews rescue dog at bottom of ravine in north Alabama

KILLEN, Ala (AP) — Crews using ropes and a stretcher at night to traverse a 300-foot ravine in north Alabama rescued a dog that had fallen to the bottom. The Killen Fire Rescue shared a message about the operation on its Facebook page. It says members were contacted by police in St. Florian about 7 […]
ALABAMA STATE
sanantoniopost.com

Babies placed in bath tub survive as tornado hurls them from house

Two infants were found alive in a bath tub that was ripped from their home by a tornado sweeping across Kentucky on December 17. As the tornado approached, their grandmother placed the twin infants, under one year of age, to shelter in a bath tub along with a cover sheet, cushion and a Bible.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy