NHL

Blue Jackets cancel practice after Jenner, Roslovic, Carlsson test positive for COVID-19

By Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

The NHL’s COVID-19 outbreak caught up to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

After three players tested positive, a noon practice at the OhioHealth Ice Haus was canceled and the team remained in Columbus rather than flying to Buffalo for a Monday game against the Sabres. The game has not been canceled and the Blue Jackets plan to travel to Buffalo Monday following a morning skate at Nationwide Arena.

The players who tested positive are captain Boone Jenner, center Jack Roslovic and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson. All three played in the first three games of a road trip that began Dec. 10 in Seattle with a practice day prior to playing the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena .

All three opponents dressed players against Columbus who later were discovered to have positive test results, including Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, three Vancouver Canucks and three Edmonton Oilers. Seattle had two players plus an assistant coach placed on the league’s protocols list prior to the game against the Blue Jackets, while Oleksiak wasn’t placed in COVID protocol until Saturday — a full week afterward.

NHL and COVID : Bruins, Predators make 5 NHL teams shut down past Christmas

Vancouver’s Tucker Poolman played in the first period Tuesday against Columbus before being pulled shortly before the first intermission. Canucks assistant Jason King was placed on the protocol list Wednesday, forward Tyler Motte was added Friday and defenseman Tyler Myers on Saturday.

Edmonton’s Duncan Keith and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were added Friday and Jesse Puljujarvi was added Saturday, all three within a day or two of helping the Oilers down the Blue Jackets 5-2.

COVID wreaking havoc on NHL schedule

The league’s outbreak stretches back to the first week of December, but the majority of cases have cropped up in the past week. As of Monday, the NHL had postponed 40 games, including one Saturday in Calgary between the Blue Jackets and Flames.

The postponements have affected a majority of the league’s 32 teams and 20 teams now have at least one player or staff member on the protocols list. The Flames are the hardest hit thus far, sending 19 players, three coaches and 10 staff members to the list in the past week. The Nashville Predators aren’t far behind with eight players and five coaches in protocol.

The Oilers have five players plus coach Dave Tippett on the list. The Canucks have six players plus King in protocols. The Kraken are missing four players plus assistant coach Jay Leach.

Buffalo doesn’t have any players out, while the Blue Jackets became the 20th team added to the league’s protocols list Sunday. There is a possibility their list could grow prior to the game Monday.

According to reports, the NHL hesitant to mandate a leaguewide shutdown prior to an upcoming break for Christmas. That could be a fluid situation as affected numbers pile up.

bhedger@dispatch.com

@BrianHedger

Get more Columbus Blue Jackets news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Blue Jackets cancel practice after Jenner, Roslovic, Carlsson test positive for COVID-19

