Given that the NASDAQ 100 has experienced a few multi-hundred point days over the past week, it’s not surprising that clients have been drawn to this making it one of the top traded markets. Stock markets have been jittery since the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, said last week that there would be at least 3 interest rate hikes next year. It seems like the jury is still out on whether this will be a good or bad thing, so although the likes of the NASDAQ are trading where they were at the beginning of the month, there is an awful lot of day to day noise for no overall change. Perhaps we will have to wait until January is out of the way to get a real handle on what could be in store for stocks in 2022.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO