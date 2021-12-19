ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged with Sherwood Forrest shooting

By Stuart Rucker
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after shots were fired into an East Memphis home on December 8.

Police said that Joshua Williams has been charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder after he fired shots into a home on 1000 block of Robin Hood.

One person shot in Sherwood Forest

According to police, Williams was looking for the occupants’ son. Police said when the couple inside told him that their son no longer lives there, Williams opened fire at head level at the door.

The shots passed through the door, injuring one man inside. He later survived his injuries.

Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for December 20.

