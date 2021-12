CBS’ “Ghosts” is the newest sitcom for the channel. “Ghosts” is a remake of the BBC show of the same name that came out in 2019. The show follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who inherit Woodstone Manor after one of Sam’s distant relatives passes away. The couple plans renovations to turn the house into a bed and breakfast, upsetting the ghosts who inhabit the house. The ghosts haunt the couple in hopes of scaring them out of the house but instead lead to Sam having a “near-death experience,” which leads to her having the ability to see and hear ghosts.

