Arizona Cardinals running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds are both dealing with ankle injuries heading into Week 15. Conner’s injury kept him out of a few practices this week, but he was able to log a limited practice on Friday. Edmonds’ injury has kept him since Week 9, but he’s been able to practice this week. Will either Conner or Edmonds be able to suit up against the Detroit Lions this week, and what can fantasy football managers expect if they don’t?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO