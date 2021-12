Hyundai and Kia are getting serious about the electric vehicle space with the Ioniq 5 and the EV6, respectively, and we're finally starting to get more key details as their on-sale date approaches. Both compact SUVs are based on Hyundai's global E-GMP platform, which exclusively serves electric vehicles, and both crossovers share the same battery packs, single-speed transmissions, and traction configuration. The EPA had a chance to test all three variants of both compact SUVs and the official range numbers—especially for the long-range, rear-wheel drive models—is quite impressive, as both get over 300 miles.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO