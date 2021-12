Texans 1st drive (15 plays, 75 yards, 8:21) — On a second-and-8 from the Houston 27, Mills actually had room to run, but he went for the checkdown and threw it incomplete. Then, Houston had a delay of game on third-and-8 to make it third-and-13. The Texans weren’t able to overcome the yardage and committed their first three-and-out. However, the Jaguars are still a very bad football team and committed illegal use of hands to the face to keep Houston’s drive alive. The Texans picked up two third-down conversions in their own right to keep the chains moving. QB Davis Mills connects with WR Brandin Cooks for a 22-yard touchdown on third-and-1. Texans, 7-0.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO