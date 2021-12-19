ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

The best Christmas gifts for people who say they don’t want Christmas gifts

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNVvm_0dR6TOpr00

(NEXSTAR) – We’re all close with someone who claims they don’t need — and nor do they want — anything for Christmas.

“Don’t buy me anything,” these people often say. “I already have everything I need.”

It should be noted, however, that these people are fully aware that you will be buying them a gift regardless of what they say, and despite their lack of input.

Where can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ this weekend?

But instead of taking a wild guess (and perhaps wasting your money on an unwanted necktie or scented candle), there are plenty of safe gift options for people who say they don’t want gifts, according to etiquette expert Lizzie Post.

“If they really are down on the idea of physical gifts, maybe talk about an adventure or activity you can do together,” says Post, the co-president of the Emily Post Institute and the great-granddaughter of its namesake. “Something experiential.”

In other words, take your parents to a play, or pick up tickets to a local car show for you and a friend. Is there a restaurant this person has been wanting to try? A movie they’re planning to see? Get out your calendars and set a date for the new year.

“Just talking about it together, it helps these people recognize that this is a time of year that’s important for [both of you] to connect.”

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ had the most bonkers movie trailer for any Christmas film

If all else fails and you still have no idea what to buy, there’s always one option that rarely disappoints.

“Consumables, man. Consumables,” says Post, who suggests food or wine or even a pizza night, with takeout from one of their favorite spots.

Post, meanwhile, has a few words for people who insist they want nothing from you at Christmas.

“Please stop saying, ‘No, don’t get me anything.’ Because people are going to want to do something, especially those in your family unit,” she urges. “The people in your life just want to have that special feeling of togetherness.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Live Shot - Rollover Crash on U.S. 127

6 News at 11 Meridian Twp transitioning into a 4 day work week. “Omicron is second most contagious virus on the planet." Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic and Omicron variant. omicron Michigan. 'We appreciate the apology': Lansing pastors respond to Ingham County Sheriff's comments on gun violence.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major backup on U.S. 127

6 News at 11 Meridian Twp transitioning into a 4 day work week. “Omicron is second most contagious virus on the planet." Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 pandemic and Omicron variant. omicron Michigan. 'We appreciate the apology': Lansing pastors respond to Ingham County Sheriff's comments on gun violence.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Etiquette#Post#The Emily Post Institute
wfxb.com

The Perfect Gift to Get People Who Have Everything

In a poll, people were asked what gifts you can always fall back on and chocolate was the top answer, with over half saying it’s always accepted. Meanwhile another go-to are gift baskets, followed by gift cards, clothing accessories like hats, mittens, and slippers and socks.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered. While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
Daily Herald

Local woman looking for help with Christmas gifts

Sarah is getting her life back on the right track. It had been a difficult year getting out of a bad relationship and trying to provide for her children. A car accident in the summer and cases of COVID-19 became more things causing her stress as she does the best she can.
ADVOCACY
WKBN

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best White Elephant Gifts for Every Budget This Holiday Season

Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared this holiday season with just the right gift, even if the get-together is happening virtually again this year. Whether you need to arrive with -- or...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Tell People You Don’t Want Any Gifts This Year, According to an Etiquette Expert

Whether you’re on a decluttering journey, or frankly don’t need anything new this holiday season, it’s possible that the idea of adding even one more item to your household stresses you out. After all, you may have all the cooking utensils you need for a while, you definitely don’t need another scarf, and you’re all set on the Dyson Airwrap since you already bought one yourself after holding out for months. (OK, maybe that last one was just me.)
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

How to Tell Your Friends You're Not Giving Holiday Gifts This Year

When buying gifts for your circle of friends has become more of a chore than a treat, it's time to cut back. "Gift giving usually starts very organically," says Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, but it often balloons as friends get married and have children, and then dwindles as you and your inner circle settle in different towns or states. Eventually, "it has been years since you saw them and the gift exchange by mail that was fabulous in your mid-twenties is starting to feel stale," she says. And while it's not rude to trim your list, it's important to let your friends know in advance. "To give nothing at all, with no background conversation, is a sure way to minimize the relationship," says Smith. Here's how to broach the topic.
LIFESTYLE
MIX 108

What Christmas Gift Do You Buy For Someone Who Has Everything?

It's getting closer to the big day, Christmas. I don't do a lot of shopping for this holiday as I only have a few people close to me that I give gifts to. It might be that I didn't grow up celebrating any holidays, it could be that I'm cheap, or maybe it's just because I don't like buying things for adults that if functioning properly should be able to just buy themselves what they want.
DULUTH, MN
NewsTimes

No money for Christmas presents? These gifts also bring happiness

We have corrupted the meaning of Christmas. We turn a tradition that invites reflection and personal renewal into a circus of expense and materialism, which, far from bringing us peace and happiness, generates stress, anxiety and a lot of debt. With the Good End in Mexico and Black Friday in the United States, the time of year officially started when we literally go out to buy happiness, or in other words, Christmas gifts.
SHOPPING
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy