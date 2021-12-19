ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Suspect In Custody As Authorities Investigate Double Homicide In Lakewood Township, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsIoh_0dR6TKIx00

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide that occurred Sunday morning in Lakewood Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

“We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

The double homicide is being investigated by the OCP’s Major Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsauken Police Searching For Driver Involved In Deadly Hit-And-Run

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Pennsauken police say the victim died early Tuesday morning from that hit-and-run. It happened on busy Westfield Avenue, one of Pennsauken’s main drags. On Tuesday night, police are still searching for the driver. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Jay Webb, who owns Variety Liquidation and heard the crash. A photo from a security camera captured a minivan traveling along Westfield Avenue near Cove Road in Pennsauken last Friday evening before the driver slammed into a woman trying to cross the road. “I immediately heard another person in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden County Authorities Warning Residents About Deadly Fentanyl Being Laced In Other Drugs

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden County are warning residents about deadly fentanyl showing up in other drugs. The Camden County Commission says it wants to build awareness about the problem because the smallest amounts of fentanyl can be deadly. Tanya Niederman lost her 19-year-old son, JJ, to cocaine laced with fentanyl. “His death is the result of someone else’s decision to cut a bag of cocaine with fentanyl,” Niederman said. “My son didn’t overdose. He was poisoned and in my eyes murdered. He didn’t have to die.” The National Institute for Drug Abuse says 2020 saw the largest increase in fatal overdoses since 1999.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware DOJ Report Clears 3 New Castle County Police Officers Of Wrongdoing In Deadly Shooting Of Lymond Moses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Three New Castle County police officers have been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man in January. A Delaware Department of Justice report found the police were justified in shooting Lymond Moses as he appeared to drive toward them. Two of three officers fired at his car, killing him. The report does conclude that his death could have been avoided if better policing tactics were used. Toxicology reports indicate Moses had fentanyl in his system. Emeka Igwe, an attorney for Moses’ family, said in a statement: “The family of Lymond Moses is incredibly disappointed by the contents of the Use of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Shawn Williams Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Ridley Township Smoke Shop Employee Sameer Abdullah: Police

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a smoke shop employee last week in Ridley Township, Delaware County. On Tuesday, the Ridley Township Police Department announced they arrested 39-year-old Shawn Williams of Chester in the homicide of Sameer Abdullah. Police say Williams eventually confessed to Abdullah’s murder when he was interviewed about the case. Authorities were led to Williams as the suspect by a result of public leads, two search warrants, and evidence that linked him to the crime. Last week, Abdullah was shot multiple times and killed with a revolver in his upper body at close range at the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on Chester Pike. According to the police, the motive for the shooting is not known at this time. Police also say the incident was not a robbery. Williams will be arraigned on homicide charges Tuesday. Loved ones gathered last week to hold a vigil for Abdullah.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
CBS Philly

Cellphone Video Captures Backhoe Plowing Into Cruiser Before Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Vineland

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate the backhoe rampage in Vineland. Cellphone video captured the backhoe plowing into a police vehicle that was eventually flipped over, along with an ambulance. It happened on Lincoln Avenue Saturday night. Police shot and killed the man driving the backhoe. Three officers suffered minor injuries. Authorities have still not released a lot of details about the incident.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

FBI Searching For Serial Bank Robber In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber in Center City. Federal authorities believe the suspect has committed seven robberies since Aug. 30. The latest hold-up was at the PNC Bank near 18th and Market Streets on Dec. 17. Investigators say the suspect wore an orange safety vest on top of his black puffy jacket. Call the police if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Ocean County Prosecutor#Ocp#Major Crimes Unit
CBS Philly

Police ID Missing Warminster Woman Merrybeth Hodgkinson As 1995 Bensalem Cold Case Murder Victim

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police on Monday identified the remains of a human skull found in a wooded area behind the Club House Diner nearly 30 years ago as a missing Warminster woman. Authorities said sibling DNA comparison allowed investigators to ID the victim as Merrybeth Hodgkinson. For about 29 years now, it’s quite possible that members of a Delaware Valley-area family have wondered about the whereabouts of their loved one. In June of this year, CBS3’s Joe Holden shone new light on the case of a deceased Jane Doe in an installment of CBS3 Mysteries. Now, a major facet of...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: South Jersey Nurse Entrusted To Care For Special Needs Toddler Caught On Camera Abusing Boy

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Only on CBS3, a mother’s advice to install cameras inside your homes. This comes after she came home to find her special needs toddler with a bloody nose and bruises. She checked her camera, and what she witnessed a home nurse doing left her horrified. The little boy is recovering from his injuries physically, but his mom says he is traumatized by what happened. The video you’re about to see is hard to watch. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A nurse can be seen beating and punching a two-year-old special needs boy from New Jersey. His mother’s warning to...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia’s Logan Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in the city’s Logan neighborhood, police said Tuesday. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Rockland Street. Police said the victim was a 22-year-old man. He was shot multiple times at close range in the head, torso and legs. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fiery Crash In Upper Macungie Township Under Investigation

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating a fiery two-car crash in Upper Macungie Township. The crash happened at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane. Authorities said that around 6:30 p.m., the vehicles collided, and one caught fire. There are injuries, but there is no update on the severity. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Sources: Philadelphia Police Department Close To Announcing New Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Amid Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that the Philadelphia Police Department is making changes as the city battles a surge in gun violence. You know the headlines well — two people shot in that section of the city, three people hit in another city, usually followed by no weapon recovered and no arrest. Now, Philadelphia police are getting serious, creating a unit devoted to trying to dissolve non-fatal shootings. With the number of people shot in Philadelphia approaching 2,200 for the year, Eyewitness News has learned police officials are close to announcing the launch of a new non-fatal shooting unit. Sources confirm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bodycam Footage Shows Tullytown Borough Police Officer Saving Newborn Baby’s Life

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Tullytown borough police officer is being credited with saving a newborn baby’s life just a day before Thanksgiving. Bodycam footage shows Tullytown Police Officer Nate Aldsworth performing CPR on baby Zachary last month. It was a day that started like most others for Aldsworth until it wasn’t. “I had just cleared a traffic accident,” Aldsworth said. “I was walking back to my car, and I got dispatched for, dispatch said a 4- to-5-day-old baby that wasn’t breathing, possible obstruction.” Upon his arrival at the home, he sprung into immediate action. “When I ran into the house, I saw the...
TULLYTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Merrybeth Hodgkinson Identified As Jane Doe Found Buried Behind Bensalem Diner In 1995, Police Say

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – We have an update to a CBS3 Mysteries case that we told you about in June. There’s been a major new development in a Bucks County cold case that’s nearly three decades old.  A 30-year-old mystery is has been solved in Bucks County. The name of the long-unidentified Jane Doe found buried behind a Bensalem diner in 1995 is Merrybeth Hodgkinson. She was identified publicly for the first time on Tuesday morning. “We’ve been able to identify Jane Doe as Merrybeth Hodgkinson, of Warminster,” Public Safety Director Fred Harran said. Police had only sparse clues, just what she was wearing....
WARMINSTER, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in Trenton on Saturday morning, officials say. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say they were notified about multiple gunshots and a man being shot early Saturday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the rear of a residence on Garfield Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, according to officials. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight With Girlfriend In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple’s fight ends with the boyfriend shot in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on the 900 block of Cliveden Street. Police say they learned of the shooting when the injured 25-year-old boyfriend was dropped off at the hospital.  The man was shot twice in the neck, police say. He’s now in critical condition. Police say they recovered the gun at the couple’s apartment and took the girlfriend into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed By Vineland Police Flipped Cruisers, Ambulance With Backhoe, Witnesses Say

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A chaotic scene involving a man driving a backhoe into a police SUV is now under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office after the incident ended with deadly gunfire. The man, who has not been identified, was shot by a Vineland police officer and later died. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park. Dramatic video shared with CBS3 showed the moments the unidentified driver pushed a police cruiser until it flips onto its side. Witnesses told CBS3 four vehicles were badly damaged in the rampage- an ambulance, two police SUVs and...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner To Provide Prosecutorial Update On Recent Gunpoint Robbery Cases, Give Weekly Gun Crimes Update

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials will provide an update on cases involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since Dec. 7 on Monday. Krasner will also provide his weekly crimes update. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Krasner and other officials will provide an update involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since the beginning of December. He will also provide his weekly gun crimes update. When: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Security Guard In Custody After Shooting Man In Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police say a security guard is in custody following a shooting in Cobbs Creek on Monday. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5700 block of Delancey Street. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot four times in the chest. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.  There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting, but a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy