Suspect In Custody As Authorities Investigate Double Homicide In Lakewood Township, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Says

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide that occurred Sunday morning in Lakewood Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

“We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

The double homicide is being investigated by the OCP’s Major Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.