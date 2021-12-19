ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why Colts QB Carson Wentz was so angry with Patriots DE Matthew Judon

By Isaiah Houde
 5 days ago
The Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts was chippy from the beginning.

Jonathan Taylor led the Colts to a 27-17 victory and they were by far the more physical team throughout the entire contest. The Colts totaled 226 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, while holding the Patriots to 81 rushing yards. The Colts blocked a punt in the first quarter that led to a quick 14-point lead — that felt like the dagger in the game.

There were a few altercations throughout the night, one of which led to Kyle Dugger and Michael Pittman getting ejected. A more discreet verbal altercation came between Matthew Judon and Carson Wentz in the third quarter.

Judon shrugged it off after the game didn’t dive into any details.

“Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy,” he said. “He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

Wentz didn’t feel as content with leaving it in the past, as he gave his side of the story.

“I don’t know if I have ever been that fired up on a football field before,” Wentz said to reporters. “I don’t need to go into the specifies obviously, but a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words. Guy’s hands needs to be at their side – I will just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up as I expect a lot of people would.”

Interesting way to talk trash, Judon. This was the most fiery game of the season for the Patriots and it’s possible they get their rematch in the playoffs.

