Frank Reich explains how he sneakily trolled the Patriots in Colts' win

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
When Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich stepped up to the podium after his team’s 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, he demanded $20 from a reporter.

Why?

It was all in good fun. The reporter had bet $20 among media members that the Colts wouldn’t score on a Philly Special, a play made famous in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots. At the time, Reich and quarterback Carson Wentz were in Philly. Apparently, the Colts ran the Philly Special for their opening touchdown in Week 15. It just looked a little different. So the reporter was down $20.

“You owe me $20,” Reich said with a laugh after the game. “This is a run — this is a version of the Philly Special. … It was appropriate given the opponent. That’s a version of it. So, there you go.”

Here’s a look at the play.

Surely, Reich’s glee at completing it successfully will bug Patriots fans. But they’d rub this in Colts’ fans faces if Bill Belichick and New England pulled off something so cheeky. It was a fun quirk to the game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

