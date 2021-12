HOUSTON — Houston police say a wrong-way driver caused a wreck that killed two people and injured one other early this morning on I-45. According to Commander James Bryant with the Houston Police Department, a call came in just after 12:30 a.m. about a driver in a black Dodge Charger heading the wrong way on the North Freeway just north of downtown. One minute after that call came in, HPD got reports of a wreck on the freeway.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO