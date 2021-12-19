Rockets rookie Josh Christopher takes advantage of first career NBA start

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

As I stood on the baseline of Toyota Center earlier this month thinking about what my article would highlight from a hard-fought game played by the Houston Rockets, something caught my eye from the stands.

“Happy Birthday, son,” said the rather tall gentleman. He was standing next to two other people, all waiting to embrace the 6-foot-5 rookie that was making his way up the stairs.

“Thank you,” I hear the young man say as I move towards the two men. The closer I got, the clearer the faces became, and now it makes sense why there were still three individuals waiting well after the Rockets had defeated the Nets, 114-104. Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher, who turned 20 years old that night, greeted his adoring family after scoring a career-high 18 points in front of a jam-packed arena.

“All he needs is an opportunity and minutes,” said Laron Christopher, who is Josh’s father. “My son is very humble and will wait for his chance, and when it comes, you all will see what he can do.”

On Saturday, Christopher got that opportunity he had been waiting on, as he was inserted into the Rockets starting lineup at Detroit. Head coach Stephen Silas didn’t inform him that he would be making his first career start before the game, so it came as a surprise when Christopher noticed his name on the board with the rest of the starters.

“DJ Augustin had told me before they wrote it on the board,” Christopher said jokingly after the game. “I didn’t have my contacts in, so I was like, ‘Does it say J.C.?’ It did, so a little excitement, but more ready to go, like ‘Boom, we’re here, let’s go win a game.’”

Christopher finished with 10 points and seven assists in the Rockets’ 116-107 win over the Pistons. It was the third straight game that the former Arizona State guard scored in double digits. He has made the most of his increased minutes on the floor with a depleted backcourt missing Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, and Armoni Brooks due to injuries.

After the game, Christopher was asked about how he felt about his first start, and he echoed the same sentiments his father had after he had his NBA career-high in points on his 20th birthday:

Hard work is everything, and just being ready and when you do get your name called, seize the opportunity and maximize it so you can keep on building on it. Not to get too high, not to get too low. When things like this happen, keep going super hard so more good things can happen for you and the team.

The Rockets (10-20), who have won nine of their last 13 games overall, will be back in action on Monday against the Bulls (17-10). Tipoff from Chicago is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.