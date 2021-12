Lafayette women are like the rest of the women around the country when it comes to wedding proposals. There's a right way and a very very wrong way to do it. More wedding proposals are made between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day than any other time of the year. Therefore Christmas is the wedding proposal bullseye time of year. A note to men, no matter what time of year you propose to your lady, there is one way in particular that she will not like.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO