There are few things as satisfying as a warm bowl of hearty stew on a cold night. It is the perfect meal to make in a slow cooker if you are feeding a large crowd after a day of skiing or taking the kiddos on the bunny slopes. But what goes into a stew to make it so delish and filling? As per Taste, stew is pretty straightforward. You need a protein of some sort – beef, chicken, or even fish – along with some nourishing, uniformly chopped vegetables, like carrots and potatoes. Then there is the liquid that will transform into a beautiful dense sauce that your ingredients will soak in and flavor. This is where you can find the true heartiness of your stew. Just the thought is making us drool.

