Paul Pierce takes shot at Carson Wentz's suboptimal performance vs. Patriots

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts were more physical than the New England Patriots in Week 15, leading to a 27-17 victory.

Jonathan Taylor had 170 rushing yards and a touchdown, leading a Colts backfield that totaled 226 yards on the ground. As for the passing attack, Carson Wentz went 5 of 12 for 57 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Patriots dropped a few potential interceptions, and the last thing the Colts wanted to do was put the game in Wentz’s hands.

The momentum was gained from the rushing attack, a blocked punt that turned into a touchdown, two turnovers and the backbreaking penalties from the Patriots. It’s safe to say that Wentz wasn’t a huge part of the victory, and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce noted that very clearly on Twitter.

Mac Jones had a horrendous start to the night, but he had a strong fourth quarter that almost brought the Patriots back. Jones finished the night 26 of 45 for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

