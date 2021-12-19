ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight Checkpoint in Lemon Grove Nets Two DUI Arrests

By Elizabeth Ireland
 2 days ago
A Sheriff’s traffic checkpoint. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Sheriff’s Department

An overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Lemon Grove netted a felony warrant arrest and two motorists arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies at the checkpoint in the 7900 block of Broadway, which began at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and ended at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, issued 31 citations for suspended/revoked or no driver’s license, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Montan.

Three vehicles were also impounded at the checkpoint, said Montan, adding that 514 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

City News Service contributed to this article.

