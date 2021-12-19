ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

High school boys volleyball scores for the 2021-22 winter season

 2 days ago
To report area high school scores and highlights: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send volleyball scores and highlights (including first and last names of players) as soon as possible after matches and tournaments by emailing sports@timestelegram.com and/or sports@uticaod.com. Please include a name and contact number.

The scores for Section III's 2021-22 winter season will be listed below by date.

Boys' volleyball result from Saturday, Dec. 18

Canastota Tournament

Pool play standings: Chittenango 8-0; Voorheesville 6-2; Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 6-2; Sauquoit Valley 5-3; Oneida 4-4; Canastota II 3-5; Mt. Markham 3-5; Canastota I 1-7; Central Valley Academy 0-8.

Semifinals: Chittenango defeated Sauquoit Valley 25-14, 23-25, 15-11; Voorheesville defeated Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 25-21, 25-16.

Final: Chittenango defeated Voorheesville 25-22, 25-12.

Third place: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill won when Sauquoit Valley withdrew.

Oneida won consolation playoff bracket, defeating Canastota I 25-18, 25-16 in final.

All-tournament team: Nate Dziedzic, Chittenango; Jackson Kelleher, Voorheesville; Tyler Kinne, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill; Ryan McMillon, Voorheesville; Jake Simmons, Chittenango; Tyler Watson, Chittenango.

