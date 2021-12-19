ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Gets Worse for Razorback Fans Following Arrest

By allHOGS Staff
 2 days ago

Decision on playing status for Outback Bowl not yet announced.

The Arkansas Razorbacks might be down another player against Penn State in the Outback Bowl this New Year's Day.

Defensive end Tre Williams, who burst into the national spotlight with a dominating performance against Texas early in the season, was arrested for a DWI last night.

The incident took place at 1:11 a.m. on Sunday when Williams was found asleep at the wheel in the McDonald’s drive through on West Martin Luther King Boulevard with the vehicle running and in park.

After a field sobriety test, it was determined Williams was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle. Williams was then transported to Washington County Detention Center where he registered a BAC of .09.

He was later released on bond, which was set at $765.00. Williams is scheduled for a hearing Monday morning.Williams is responsible for six of Arkansas's 22 sacks on the season.

He produced personal season highs twice with a pair of sacks against Texas A&M and another two against Mississippi State in key wins.

The Outback Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. and be carried on ESPN 2.

Sports
