ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc pulls away from Craig for boys nonconefrence basketball win

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

The Janesville Craig boys basketball team came up short in a nonconference game at Oconomowoc on Saturday.

Jake Fisher scored 22 points to lead the Raccoons to a 75-58 win.

Craig (3-4), which lost its third straight, trailed 42-33 at the half.

"Oconomowoc was a good team and we struggled to stop their penetration," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "And we had a tough time getting to the rim against their strength.

"We need to shoot the ball better to beat a team of Oconomowoc's caliber."

Hayden Halverson had 14 points to lead Craig, while Carson McCormick added 12.

Craig will play host to Sun Prairie on Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference game.

OCONOMOWOC 75, CRAIG 58

Craig (58)—Devalk 2-0-5; Bertagnoli 2-3-7; McCormick 5-0-12; Collins 1-0-2; Shucha 2-0-6; DeGraaf 1-0-2; Halverson 5-2-14; Becker 1-2-5; Tyler 1-1-3; Hughes 1-0-2. Totals: 21-8-58.

Oconomowoc (75)—Popelier 1-0-2; Galloway 7-0-15; Pekrul 1-0-3; Fisher 9-4-22; Conigliaro 3-1-7; Audley 3-0-6; Tower 4-2-10; Arndt 4-2-10. Totals: 32-9-75.

Halftime—Oconomowoc 42, Craig 33. 3-point goals—Craig 8 (McCormick 2, Shucha 2, Halverson 2, Devalk, Becker), Oconomowoc 2 (Galloway, Pekrul). Free throws missed—Craig 4, Oconomowoc 2. Total fouls—Craig 14, Oconomowoc 13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GazetteXtra

Milton races past Parker in girls nonconference basketball

MILTON The Milton High girls basketball team will enter the holiday break on a high note. The Red Hawks won their second straight game and moved back to the .500 mark on the season with a 63-25 nonconference victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday. Julia Wolf led three Milton (5-5) players in double figures with...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Balanced scoring leads Parker to easy victory over Milwaukee South

The Janesville Parker boys basketball team tied a bow around coach Matt Bredesen’s Christmas present and delivered it to him in person Tuesday night. The Vikings earned their fourth consecutive home victory, using their size and a smart game plan to put away Milwaukee South 73-43 in nonconference play. “It was a good game for us because we had a chance to put some guys at different spots and get...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

River Valley boys hand Brodhead boys basketball team its first loss

The Brodhead boys basketball team suffered its first loss Monday night, a 61-60 road loss to River Valley in nonconference play. The Blackhawks’ Ayden Horton scored 16 of his 28 points in the second half, making four of his six 3-point baskets. His big half helped River Valley (4-3) wipe out a 34-23 halftime deficit. For Brodhead (5-1), Owen Leifker scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half...
BRODHEAD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Oconomowoc, WI
City
Galloway, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Janesville, WI
Basketball
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Janesville, WI
Sports
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater women dominate with defense in rout of Alfred

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Defense and size formed a one-two punch the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team used to full advantage on Sunday. The 9-0 Warhawks, ranked fourth in NCAA Division III, dominated all aspects of play in a 91-50 victory over Alfred (N.Y.) in the first game of their two-game trip to Daytona Beach. Whitewater forced...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Unbeaten Whitewater women dominate Centre in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. The unbeaten UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team, ranked fourth in NCAA Division III, turned in a second consecutive strong all-around performance Monday afternoon, rolling to a 94-38 victory over Centre (Kentucky) during the team’s second and final day at the Daytona Beach Shootout. The Warhawks (10-0 overall) shot 50.7% from the floor and held the Colonels to 30.4% on the other end. UW-W also forced 31 turnovers and...
FLORIDA STATE
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
36
Followers
73
Post
840
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy