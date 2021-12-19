Oconomowoc pulls away from Craig for boys nonconefrence basketball win

The Janesville Craig boys basketball team came up short in a nonconference game at Oconomowoc on Saturday.

Jake Fisher scored 22 points to lead the Raccoons to a 75-58 win.

Craig (3-4), which lost its third straight, trailed 42-33 at the half.

"Oconomowoc was a good team and we struggled to stop their penetration," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "And we had a tough time getting to the rim against their strength.

"We need to shoot the ball better to beat a team of Oconomowoc's caliber."

Hayden Halverson had 14 points to lead Craig, while Carson McCormick added 12.

Craig will play host to Sun Prairie on Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference game.

OCONOMOWOC 75, CRAIG 58

Craig (58)—Devalk 2-0-5; Bertagnoli 2-3-7; McCormick 5-0-12; Collins 1-0-2; Shucha 2-0-6; DeGraaf 1-0-2; Halverson 5-2-14; Becker 1-2-5; Tyler 1-1-3; Hughes 1-0-2. Totals: 21-8-58.

Oconomowoc (75)—Popelier 1-0-2; Galloway 7-0-15; Pekrul 1-0-3; Fisher 9-4-22; Conigliaro 3-1-7; Audley 3-0-6; Tower 4-2-10; Arndt 4-2-10. Totals: 32-9-75.

Halftime—Oconomowoc 42, Craig 33. 3-point goals—Craig 8 (McCormick 2, Shucha 2, Halverson 2, Devalk, Becker), Oconomowoc 2 (Galloway, Pekrul). Free throws missed—Craig 4, Oconomowoc 2. Total fouls—Craig 14, Oconomowoc 13.