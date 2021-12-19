ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to head spun-off consumer healthcare arm - Sky News

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uiQJ_0dR6SO5K00

Dec 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) has picked former Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Plc (TSCO.L) Dave Lewis to head GSK's consumer healthcare unit, which is being spun off into a standalone business, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Confirmation of his appointment could come as soon as Monday, the broadcaster said.

GSK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The 40 billion pound ($53 billion) spinoff is due to take effect next year.

($1 = 0.7551 pounds)

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

AstraZeneca, Oxford aim to produce Omicron-targeted vaccine

Dec 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Tuesday it is working with Oxford University to produce a vaccine for the Omicron coronavirus variant, joining other vaccine-makers who are looking to develop the variant-specific vaccine. "Together with Oxford University, we have taken preliminary steps in producing an Omicron variant...
ECONOMY
investing.com

GSK Falls as Omicron Outweighs Appointment of Tesco Turnaround Man Lewis

Investing.com – GlaxoSmithKline ADRs (NYSE:GSK) traded 1.3% lower in Monday's premarket as fears over the fast-spreading Omicron virus overshadowed the appointment of Dave Lewis to head its new consumer healthcare company. Lewis, who will become non-executive chairman, left Tesco (OTC:TSCDY) last year after more than a six-year reign that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Sky News#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Tesco#Health Care
Modern Healthcare

Amazon taps Prime exec to lead combined healthcare arm

Amazon has launched a central arm to consolidate its various healthcare business efforts, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Modern Healthcare. The combined healthcare organization is led by Neil Lindsay, a former senior vice president in Amazon's Prime business. Lindsay took the helm as senior vice president for Amazon's healthcare organization...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dutch digital mapmaker TomTom says it will extend Volkswagen partnership

AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - TomTom NV (TOM2.AS), the Dutch digital mapmaking company, said on Tuesday it would extend a supply partnership with Volkswagen, integrating its mapping and navigation technology into Volkwagen's cars, including electric vehicles. "This multi-year deal between TomTom and the Volkswagen Group covers all markets globally excluding...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
AFP

NatWest Markets pleads guilty to fraud in US, fined $35 mn

NatWest Markets pled guilty and agreed to a $35 million fine to settle US criminal charges that it committed fraud in the Treasury bond market, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. US authorities described the British financial heavyweight as a "repeat offender" because the violations breached earlier settlements with the company formerly known as RBS Securities. "As we have previously warned, there will be serious consequences for a company that breaches the terms of an agreement with the government," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. "Today's guilty plea by NatWest and the associated penalty show exactly that." NatWest Markets pled guilty to two counts of fraud connected to "spoofing" in the giant US Treasury market.
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ dips

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to gain on Wednesday, a day after minutes from the country's central bank meeting showed it does not expect the Omicron coronavirus variant to derail an ongoing economic recovery. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 83-point discount to the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy