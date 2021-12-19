GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to head spun-off consumer healthcare arm - Sky News
Dec 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) has picked former Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Plc (TSCO.L) Dave Lewis to head GSK's consumer healthcare unit, which is being spun off into a standalone business, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Confirmation of his appointment could come as soon as Monday, the broadcaster said.
GSK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The 40 billion pound ($53 billion) spinoff is due to take effect next year.
($1 = 0.7551 pounds)
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
