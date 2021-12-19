ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Postponed

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbG8k_0dR6SNCb00

The game scheduled for Sunday, December 19 has been pushed back.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The hits just keep coming today. First, Trae Young tested positive for COVID-19 . Later, we found out that five Cleveland Cavaliers players tested positive this morning (adding to their ongoing health issues). Now, the game between the Cavs and Hawks has officially been postponed.

It's starting to feel a lot like March 11, 2020. I would say that hopefully no more games get postponed, but perhaps the league should take a quick break to quell the raging surge in COVID cases. It's getting difficult to track all of the players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocol.

Stay safe, stay healthy, and if you need a break from the bad news, we have plenty of content for you here on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com . Thank you for your continued support.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hawks Players Distribute 1,500 Gifts

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Like SI Hawks on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

According to Marc Stein, Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks. , and his tweets can be seen embedded below. Stein said in his second tweet: "Lance Stephenson is back in the NBA ... he'll be getting a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks, league sources say."
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs to sign veteran center using hardship exemption

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption following the team having several players placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday. Kornet will give the Cavaliers some depth and a much-needed body as the team tries to navigate through a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
FanSided

Cavs are officially the best team in the Eastern Conference

The Cavs are the top dogs in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are the best team in the Eastern Conference, so say we all. Wait, wrong thing. No, this isn’t Battlestar Galactica, but instead, the NBA Power Rankings who are saying such outlandish things. The Cavs? The best team in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James ‘ruined basketball,’ claims ex-Cavs teammate

A former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate is blaming LeBron James, now on the Los Angeles Lakers, for ruining basketball. According to ex-Cavs player Iman Shumpert, James “ruined basketball” when he left Cleveland for the Miami Heat. Shumpert shared his opinion on James’ business decision on the Bootleg Kev podcast...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Safety#Cleveland Cavaliers Game#The Cavs And Hawks#Covid#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
138
Followers
180
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy