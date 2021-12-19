ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 continues to disrupt sports world: NBA postpones three games Sunday, five total

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Trae Young leads the Hawks in scoring at 27.3 points per game, but he could be out of the lineup for all three games this week after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 protocol. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

COVID-19 continues to disrupt the sports world.

With three Week 15 NFL games already delayed due to outbreaks, the NBA has postponed three of Sunday's scheduled games: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets, and New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hawks were already going to be without point guard Trae Young -- who was placed in the league's health and safety protocols on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had five more players test positive in the past 24 hours.

In addition the league postponed two other games later in the week, Monday's contest between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors, as well as Tuesday's game between the Washington Wizards and the Nets.

In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers will not have coach Frank Vogel on the bench for their game against the Chicago Bulls. Assistant David Fizdale will be the team's acting head coach after Vogel and swingman Kent Bazemore were placed in the league's COVID protocols.

NHL hit, too

The NHL said it was postponing all pre-Christmas games that involve crossing the U.S.-Canada border.

The league and players association also said they wer revisiting whether it should send players to the Beijing Olympics and would announce a decision in the coming days.

The Washington Capitals said forward T.J. Oshie would be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings because of COVID protocol. Forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov went on the list over the past week.

Kings forward Phillip Danault also entered protocol before Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets canceled practice on Sunday and announced that forwards Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic, plus defenseman Gabriel Carlsson were entering protocol. The Blue Jackets are scheduled to play in Buffalo on Monday night.

No Sean Payton

On the gridiron, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton won't be on the sidelines for the team's game at Tampa Bay tonight after testing positive for COVID.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 continues to disrupt sports world: NBA postpones three games Sunday, five total

