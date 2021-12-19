ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Wrong-way driver critically injured in fiery Pinellas I-275 crash

By Chris Tisch
 2 days ago
A woman who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County early Sunday morning was critically injured when her vehicle hit a van nearly head on, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred at 3:11 a.m. just north of 38th Avenue N. Troopers said a 33-year-old St. Petersburg woman was driving a sport-utility vehicle north in the southbound lanes when she hit the van, which was driven by a 62-year-old woman from Bradenton.

The crash caused the sport utility vehicle to catch fire. Troopers said the SUV driver suffered critical injuries, while the woman driving the van was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

Troopers said it’s unknown for how long the woman in the SUV had been driving the wrong way. The crash closed the southbound lanes until 7:13 a.m., troopers said.

The Highway Patrol did not release the names of the people involved.

Car from fatal Tampa hit and run found abandoned in parking lot

TAMPA — A car involved in a fatal hit and run on Hillsborough Avenue over the weekend was found abandoned Tuesday at a nearby Mcdonald’s, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday. The victim, identified only as a Hispanic man, was killed while crossing or walking along Hillsborough Avenue near the road’s intersection with Benjamin Road.
Pedestrian killed in Hillsborough hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver of what they believe to be a white Hyundai Sonata, following a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release.
Let the ‘out-the-door price’ drive your next car negotiation

Buying a vehicle is more difficult than ever. Shoppers have long been accustomed to negotiating discounts from the figure on the window sticker. In today’s shortage-driven market, though, many dealers say there is no room for negotiating the cost of a new or used car. In fact, buyers typically arrive on the dealer lot to find a broad assortment of add-ons and fees attached to that asking price, inflating the final tally by thousands of dollars.
Gulfport’s getting a little financial cheer after a hard pandemic year

There are lots of reasons people enthuse about the city of Gulfport near St. Petersburg — the waterfront, the sense of community, the unique vibe. Here’s one more residents are talking about lately: Households have been getting $50 in vouchers this holiday season to spend at local businesses — or on something as basic as paying a utility bill — as the pandemic stretches on. Gulfport Rebound, the program is called.
High school holiday basketball tournaments in Tampa Bay

High school basketball tournaments took a bit of a hit during winter break a year ago thanks to the pandemic. But they’re on the rebound this season. Here are some of the upcoming Tampa Bay varsity tournaments. (Times/teams subject to change.) Are we missing your event? Email tljohnson@tampabay.com or...
