Mount Markham’s FFA Alumni and Supporters Club is sponsored its second annual Gingerbread House and Barn Contest. Contest entries will be on display Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Winfield VFW Post. Categories are kids 12 and under, teens ages 13 to 18, family groups and adults, and organizations. Prizes will be awarded as gift certificates to local businesses. Register an entry by Dec. 16 by calling Tina at 315-282-9189 or Kelly at 315-868-0471. Ginger creations should be brought to the VFW from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 to set up for display. All ingredients used need to be edible.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO