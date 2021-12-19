ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German experts urge stricter virus measures, more boosters

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Germany should implement stricter measures this week to slow the spread of the omicron variant, the German government’s new expert council said Sunday, a day after the government announced it would impose travel restrictions on people coming from Britain. The council — comprised of...

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Canada increases travel restrictions for Canadians again

OTTAWA, Canada (WIVB) — Canada is increasing travel restrictions for residents again. Health officials there announced Friday that Canadians taking short trips to the United States will have to come back with a negative COVID test. Leaders say they are trying to be prudent as the Omicron variant spreads across the globe. The new testing […]
Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the...
Israel bans travel to US after Omicron cases found on Miami flight

Israel has announced a ban on citizens travelling to the United States amid concerns about Omicron, the new Covid variant, and rising infections in both countries. The ban will come into affect at 10pm on Tuesday, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet said on Sunday night, with eight other countries joining a “no fly” list. It will mean travel from Israel to more than 50 countries is forbidden, and those returning from red-listed destinations will be required to quarantine upon returning. Special permission will meanwhile be required for anyone wanting to fly from Israel to a red-listed country. The announcement...
Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany will impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to...
France to restrict travel from Britain to fight omicron

PARIS (AP) — France will sharply restrict travel to and from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicroncoronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government said Thursday. The move suddenly disrupted travel plans for families and others on both sides...
