Public Health

COVID-19 Surge In Northern Europe Could Become An Economic Headwind

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast winter, European governments faced a surge in new cases of COVID-19 driven by more infectious variants and by cold weather keeping people indoors. The only tools at hand to manage the situation at that time were strict lockdowns and social distancing measures. However, banning social gatherings during the...

The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#European Union#Eu#Our World In Data#Qnb#Northern European
The Independent

Germany to impose quarantine for travellers from UK from Monday

Travellers arriving in Germany from the UK will need to quarantine for two weeks from Monday, it has been announced.Following a surge in infections sparked by the new Omicron variant, Germany has classed Britain as a virus-variant area.Those travelling from Britain to Germany will now need to provide a negative Covid-19 for entry into the country and will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival even if they are vaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.At a meeting Saturday, Germany’s regional health ministers urged the national government to place tougher restrictions on people arriving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Germany Introduces Two-Week Quarantine For British Travelers As Omicron Surges In UK

Germany is introducing a two-week quarantine for incoming Brits from Monday following the surge in Omicron cases in the UK. The measures, which will be in place until at least January 3, will apply to all vaccinated British travellers but German nationals and residents will still be allowed to enter from the UK. A negative test will also be required. Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon have also been added to Germany’s high risk list with travel from those countries also scaled back. Germany reported 50,968 new Covid cases on Friday, but the number of deaths following a positive Covid test is on the...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Italy eyes new COVID-19 measures amid Omicron worries

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. After holding a meeting with ministers on Dec. 23, Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Finland demands fully vaccinated British travellers show negative Covid test this Christmas

Finland is tightening its entry requirements for British travellers over the Christmas period in response to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. From 21 December, fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK will need to provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within the 48-hour period prior to entering the country.At present, double-jabbed Brits – or those with proof of one vaccine dose and recovery from a Covid-19 infection – need not test before going to Finland and can visit the country for any reason, including tourism. Unvaccinated travellers can only enter the country if they can provide evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

Travel Restrictions Back in Parts of Europe

European countries have been looking at ways to cut down the spread of the COVID Omicron variant, with various countries passing down new rules and restrictions. The Netherlands put in place a harsh lockdown across the entire country on Saturday (Dec. 18). The Dutch government has shut everything down, closing all bars, non-essential shops, hospitality venues, cinemas and gyms until at least Jan. 14. Professional sports events will happen without crowds. Households can invite a maximum of four guests for the holidays and two afterward.
TRAVEL
Slate

Netherlands Goes Into Lockdown as Restrictions Increase in Europe Amid Omicron Surge

The Netherlands is taking drastic measures to try to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. All non-essential stores and services—including bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, and museums—will be closed from Sunday until the middle of January. “The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday. Rutte made clear the decision was not taken lightly, characterizing it as “terrible for everyone, especially on the eve of the holidays” but it was the best way to prevent things from getting even worse. “We have to act now to prevent a worst-case scenario,” he said. “Without measures, we could be witnessing an uncontrollable situation at the start of January.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU to decide on new Covid jab as Omicron rages

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures. Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines. Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

UK says COVID surge 'extremely difficult' as Omicron grips Europe

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tighten coronavirus curbs to slow the spread of the Omicron variant if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions. Speaking after UK media reported Britain might impose new curbs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Coronavirus is delivering nations a one-two punch of highly contagious variants, Delta and Omicron, which was reported in South Africa less than one month ago, as Britain has been hit especially hard with a 45% weekly increase in all types of cases. Nearly two years after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

EU to limit vaccine validity in COVID pass to 9 months

The European Union is poised to limit the validity of vaccine recognition in its EU COVID certificate to nine months, its executive said on Tuesday, in a bid to encourage boosters. The European Commission said in a statement it has adopted "a binding acceptance period of nine months (precisely 270...
PUBLIC HEALTH

