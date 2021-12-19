ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor And Coach Cal Bring Shoes To Tornado Survivors

By Alan Watts
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andy Beshear and University of Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari delivered shoes and a message of hope to tornado survivors at Lake Barkley and Pennyrile State Resort Parks Sunday morning. After...

www.wkdzradio.com

