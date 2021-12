The Marvel Multiverse is about to break wide open and bring back some familiar faces with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, ComicBook CRAM is here to help prepare you with everything you need to know!. As Tom Holland wraps up his first trilogy with Marvel Studios, he will be facing iconic villains from the Spidey franchise including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro. And even though we think we know everything to expect in Sony's latest foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are still tons of surprises that will likely take the breath from even the most prepared Spider-Man fans.

