Serial killer victim’s son thought his mom didn’t want to look for him all these years
Meresa Hammonds' son was a toddler when his mother disappeared from his life nearly 30 years ago, and he tried to hold out hope she would find him one day.
Meresa Hammonds' son was a toddler when his mother disappeared from his life nearly 30 years ago, and he tried to hold out hope she would find him one day.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0