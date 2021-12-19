Serial killer victim’s son thought his mom didn’t want to look for him all these years

While “Dead Asleep” focuses mainly on the murder of Brooke Preston, her convicted killer was also deeply affected by another murder close to him. Preston was just 21 when her roommate and childhood friend Randy Herman Jr., then 24, stabbed her to death inside their West Palm Beach home in 2017. While Herman immediately confessed to killing her, he claimed he had absolutely no recollection of the brutal act — he had stabbed her at least 25 times — and later his defense would argue that he must have killed her while sleepwalking after days of drinking and sleep deprivation.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO