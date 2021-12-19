ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Hundreds lay wreaths at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery

By Kristen Gallant, Robert Holder
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People around the country decorated veterans’ graves with wreaths Saturday. Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor, and teach others about the sacrifice our soldiers make every day.

“Despite the fact that we’re lucky to be Americans, it’s not due to luck that this country exists and that we have the freedoms that we do,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “It’s because of the sacrifice that people like this have made.”

Hundreds gathered at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on E. Governor John Sevier Highway for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony there.

It’s a sight Bernice Koprince, the coordinator of the event, said she’s always amazed to see.

“By coming out here people are saying the names of the people on these stones and they’re not forgotten,” she said.

Koprince said she has been the coordinator for almost a decade. Her son was a Marine and is now buried next to her father that also served.

“My son was killed in Iraq and the best way to honor him, I felt was to give back to my veterans,” she said.

Retired Air Force veteran Bill Padoll said he comes to this event every year,

“I spent four years regular Air Force with B-52 bombers, got out and went into the Air National Guard, spent another four years in the Air Transport Unit,” Padoll said.

He said coming to the wreath-laying event is how he honors his brothers and sisters in the military.

“It means a lot because it means we’re not forgotten,” he said. “I’ve already reserved my spot. So when my time comes this will be my final resting place.”

He added that it would be an honor to be with his military brothers and sisters once again, but in the meantime, he’ll honor them in the best way he knows how.

