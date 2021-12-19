ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

UPDATES: Ohio sports teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks and game delays

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple professional and collegiate sports teams across Ohio are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and cancellations of games and practices.

Here is a look at the current status of Ohio sports teams COVID-Reserve lists and if any games have been postponed or canceled as a result. This article will be updated with new information when available.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns currently have more than 20 players and coaches on its COVID-Reserve list . It’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders was postponed to Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. Included on the list are head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team announced Sunday afternoon that guard Wyatt Teller came off the list and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was added onto the list.

On Monday, the Browns re-activated safety John Johnson III and seven practice squad players for its game against Las Vegas.

Mayfield, Keenum out; Nick Mullens will start for Cleveland Browns Monday

CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Bengals currently have no reported players or coaches on its COVID-reserve list. Cincinnati beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday 15-10 and are scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Boxing Day.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The Cavaliers reported Sunday morning that five players tested positive for COVID-19, including star center Jarrett Allen.

As a result, the Cavs’ Sunday game against the Atlanta Hawks was postponed by the NBA.

Report: Cavaliers COVID outbreak postpones Sunday game against Atlanta Hawks

In addition to Allen, the team said forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Sunday.

In total, the team has seven players — including Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley — under the protocols.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

The Jackets have been shutdown through the holiday break with its next two games on Monday and Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres postponed.

The Blue Jackets said they have placed six players in COVID-19 protocols.

Columbus had its Saturday game postponed against the Calgary Flames due to cases in the Calgary camp.

Blue Jackets shutdown through holiday break due to COVID-19; next two games postponed

OHIO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio State has had two consecutive game canceled with the Buckeyes announcing Sunday its Tuesday game against UT-Martin has been canceled due to COVID concerns.

The Buckeyes also had its Saturday game canceled against the Kentucky Wildcats in Las Vegas due to positive COVID-19 results in the Ohio State program.

It’s next scheduled game against New Orleans on Dec. 28 is currently still on.

Ohio State men’s basketball game against UT-Martin canceled

OHIO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio State had its Sunday night game against the UCLA Bruins canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bruins program.

Ohio State women’s basketball game against UCLA canceled due to COVID-19

The Buckeyes have no reported players or coaches on its COVID-Reserve list and its game on Tuesday against the San Diego State Aztecs is still scheduled to take place.

