ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Officials investigate fire, possible home invasion at Marshall County superintendent’s house

By Zach Hester, Samson Tamijani
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deXhj_0dR6PZRS00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are investigating a massive house fire at the home of Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley as a possible home invasion.

Wigley’s home, located on Wesley Chapel Road, caught fire on Friday and despite fire crews’ efforts, the home was ruled a total loss.

Biden to give omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

The scene on Saturday showed the home mostly reduced to smoldering rubble.

“They’re working it right now,” Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims told News 19. “They’re out there working the scene with the fire marshals and the arson task force. We don’t know anything beyond that right now.”

Neighbors told News 19 off-camera they’re sad at the possibility that someone “would target a family who always helped others.”

This is a developing story .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, AL
Marshall County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crashes in Marion County

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A small, dual-engine plane crashed near the Marion County Airport in Hamilton Tuesday, leaving a pilot with minor injuries. Ronnie Vickery, chief of the Hamilton Police Department, confirmed that a Beech Model D-55 Fixed Wing plane crashed on private property and landed on a hay bale Tuesday afternoon just south of […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Multiple fire crews put out flames at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Hoover Monday afternoon. The Rocky Ridge Fire Department says 16 units at the Lory of Hoover apartments were damaged in the fire, all of which were occupied by tenants. The complex is located in the 2100 block of Emeral Pointe Drive. No […]
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Marshals#House Fire#Home Invasion#Arson#Whnt#News 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Video shows dramatic high-speed police chase, shoot out

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Video shows how a high-speed police shootout played out last month. It started with an armed robbery in Santa Fe and ended more than an hour away in Torrance County. Video shows officers having to return fire through their own windshields as the suspects shoot at them going 100 mph. The incident […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
CBS 42

Police: Stolen Ohio bridge found, man facing theft charge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 58-foot-long (18-meter) pedestrian bridge stolen from an Ohio city last month has been found and a man is facing charges, police said. Akron police said investigators acting on tips and other information Friday afternoon found the missing span partially disassembled on property in Sharon Township in neighboring Medina County. A […]
OHIO STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy