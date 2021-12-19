ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

German experts urge stricter virus measures, more boosters

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS, Associated Press
 2 days ago
VIENNA — Germany should implement stricter measures this week to slow the spread of the omicron variant, the German government's new expert council said Sunday, a day after the government announced it would impose travel restrictions on people coming from Britain. The council — comprised of Germany's top...

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
TravelPulse

CDC Adds Eight Destinations To Highest Travel Risk Levels

Spain and seven other destinations have been now designated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with the highest travel risk level, encouraging American travelers to not travel to these countries. The CDC has been measuring the travel risks of each country due to the coronavirus pandemic....
Reuters

Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the...
News 4 Buffalo

Canada increases travel restrictions for Canadians again

OTTAWA, Canada (WIVB) — Canada is increasing travel restrictions for residents again. Health officials there announced Friday that Canadians taking short trips to the United States will have to come back with a negative COVID test. Leaders say they are trying to be prudent as the Omicron variant spreads across the globe. The new testing […]
Reuters

Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany will impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to...
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
The Independent

Switzerland relaxes travel testing requirements from today

As countries across Europe step up travel restrictions in response to the threat of the omicron variant, Switzerland is relaxing its testing requirements for inbound travellers.From today, 20 December, fully vaccinated arrivals – who must present a negative Covid test to enter the country – are permitted to use a cheaper, quicker rapid antigen test instead of a PCR.Both test types are now accepted for entry after Switzerland’s Federal Council agreed to expand the testing protocol.Prior to this, only PCR tests were accepted; children under the age of 16 remain exempt from testing requirements.While PCR tests can be taken anytime...
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
