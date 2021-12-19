ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Receiver Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards will return to Bucs following suspension

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Antonio Brown last played on Oct. 14 against the Eagles. He was sidelined by an ankle/heel injury, then a three-game suspension by the NFL. [ MATT ROURKE | AP ]

TAMPA — Bruce Arians didn’t want to create any distractions heading into tonight’s game against the Saints, but the worst-kept secret in the Bucs organization is out.

Receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards will return to the team when their three-game suspension for misrepresenting their vaccination status ends Monday, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.

Brown, 33, will be inserted back into the lineup as the Bucs’ No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs are 5-0 with Brown in the lineup and he is expected to be fully recovered from the ankle/heel injury that sidelined him after the Oct. 14 game at Philadelphia.

The Bucs have an even bigger need for Edwards, a ball-hawking safety who can also play in the slot as a cornerback. Edwards has three interceptions, including two in a win over Atlanta on Sept. 19.

On Friday, Arians said he wanted to delay any announcement until possibly after tonight’s game.

“It’s just a matter of making a statement, and whether I do it before this game or after, we’ll wait and see,” Arians said. “But I don’t want anything distracting from this game.”

The Bucs checked with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department to make sure neither player was facing possible charges for using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, which is a felony.

With Brown back, the Bucs will have a logjam at receiver. Breshad Perriman had emerged as the No. 3 wideout and Tyler Johnson has been their No. 4. Perriman was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is out against the Saints. Scotty Miller, who was inactive last Sunday, likely will take his place. The Bucs also use receiver Jaelon Darden as their primary kick returner.

