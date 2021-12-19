ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

Jingle Brawl: Elmwood Park Police Officer Throws Hat In Ring, Wins Charity Boxing Match

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LA8Mx_0dR6OL0d00
Elmwood Park Police Officer Mike Sammarone with Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno and UFC Bare Knuckles Boxer Jimmie Rivera Photo Credit: Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno

Elmwood Park Police Officer Mike Sammarone had a puncher's chance when he agreed to fill in at a boxing match with no experience. And he made the most of it.

Sammarone had all of three weeks to prepare for the Brothers Before Others law enforcement charity event in Phillipsburg.

So the six-year veteran went to Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno and UFC Bare Knuckles Boxer Jimmie Rivera, who operate a mandatory defensive tactics training program for borough officers.

"We immediately began training him twice a day," Foligno said. "His hard work paid off."

Dubbed "The Rhino," Sammarone entered the ring Saturday night at the Phillipsburg Middle School as a "super heavyweight" at all of 275 pounds (rounded down to 250).

His opponent: Port Authority Police Detective Mike "The Predator" Pampalone, a taller, experienced boxer (3-1-1) who trains other fighters.

From the jump, the right-handed Sammarone circled Pampalone, snapping left jabs -- eventually backing his opponent into a corner with a quick combination near the end of the first round.

Pampalone became more aggressive in the second, but Sammarone crowded him, absorbing light body punches until the bell.

"The Rhino" charged out of his corner for the final round, landing a relentless series of combinations from the center of the ring, keeping Pampalone his heels. The crowd roared, sensing the moment.

Pampalone's best moment came with less than 20 seconds in the bout, but it was too little too late.

Sammarone won by unanimous decision in what clearly was the most entertaining fight of the night.

WATCH THE FIGHT (Go to: 1:28:30):

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Lakewood Shooting Victim Survived By 3 Young Children

The Lakewood community is rallying after a father of three was shot to death on Sunday. He was one of two shooting victims. Toms River resident Tyshaun Drummond, 39, was charged with two counts of murder in the shooting that killed Nicholas Hardy, 36, of Toms River, and Sergio Chavez-Perez, 32, of Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Mahwah Car Burglars: Judge Frees One, Other Held On PA Warrant After Oakland PD Adds Charges

Oakland police filed a host of charges against two New York City men captured in Mahwah while burglarizing dozens of vehicles in northwest Bergen County. Although Kalil Clay was charged with eight counts each of burglary and theft, among other offenses, a Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him from the Bergen County Jail, with conditions, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.
MAHWAH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
City
Elmwood Park, NJ
Elmwood Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Shooting Outside South Jersey Police Station: Developing

There was a shooting near a South Jersey police station, according to a developing and unconfirmed report. The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at 1211 N Delaware St. in Paulsboro, according to initial reports. An unconfirmed report said a man was shot twice outside of the Paulsboro Police station. Paulsboro police...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Wallet Thieves

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who worked together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at a Lehigh Valley grocery store. The suspects, pictured above, were caught on surveillance footage working together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at Giant on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township on Sept. 23, local police said in a Monday release.
BETHLEHEM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Park Police#Ufc#Port Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Hoboken Gym Destroyed In Explosion That Killed 2

Support is skyrocketing for the owners of a Hoboken warehouse that went up in flames and exploded overnight Monday, causing two deaths. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze at 38 Jackson St., DailyVoice.com reported. The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, which...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Victim Airlifted In Phillipsburg Apartment Fire [DEVELOPING]

At least one victim was airlifted following a fire that broke out in a Phillipsburg apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to developing reports. The fire broke out at Village Arms Apartments at 451 Heckman St. shortly before 10:25 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A Northstar medical helicopter was...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Two men are facing charges for allegedly driving drunk in the area, one of whom struck a New York State Police trooper in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. A trooper on patrol in Rockland County shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 responded to a stretch of the Palisades Parkway near exit 16 in Stony Point, where there was a report of a single-vehicle crash.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash In Glen Rock Sends Two To Hospital

An out-of-state driver and her passenger from Dumont were hospitalized following a head-on crash in Glen Rock, authorities said. A 2019 Jeep had just exited Saddle River County Park headed south when it swerved into the northbound lane of Prospect Street and struck a 2020 Honda Civic shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Fairfield County Schools Enter 'Lock-In' During Bank Robbery Investigation

Two schools in Fairfield County entered their lock-in/lock-out protocols while police investigated a reported bank robbery and Lyft carjacking in the area. Police investigators in Bridgeport were called to the Webster Bank on Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, where there was a report of a robbery by a suspect who proceeded to flee in a stolen Lyft vehicle.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Shoplifting Tools, Meth Recovered During Arrest By Brick PD

A 32-year-old man from Central Jersey was found sleeping in his car and arrested on multiple drug and shoplifting charges, authorities said. At about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Brick police were conducting surveillance at 715 Route 70 when they observed a man sleeping inside a vehicle in the parking lot, a police department spokeswoman said.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
178K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy