Jingle Brawl: Elmwood Park Police Officer Throws Hat In Ring, Wins Charity Boxing Match

Elmwood Park Police Officer Mike Sammarone with Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno and UFC Bare Knuckles Boxer Jimmie Rivera Photo Credit: Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno

Elmwood Park Police Officer Mike Sammarone had a puncher's chance when he agreed to fill in at a boxing match with no experience. And he made the most of it.

Sammarone had all of three weeks to prepare for the Brothers Before Others law enforcement charity event in Phillipsburg.

So the six-year veteran went to Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno and UFC Bare Knuckles Boxer Jimmie Rivera, who operate a mandatory defensive tactics training program for borough officers.

"We immediately began training him twice a day," Foligno said. "His hard work paid off."

Dubbed "The Rhino," Sammarone entered the ring Saturday night at the Phillipsburg Middle School as a "super heavyweight" at all of 275 pounds (rounded down to 250).

His opponent: Port Authority Police Detective Mike "The Predator" Pampalone, a taller, experienced boxer (3-1-1) who trains other fighters.

From the jump, the right-handed Sammarone circled Pampalone, snapping left jabs -- eventually backing his opponent into a corner with a quick combination near the end of the first round.

Pampalone became more aggressive in the second, but Sammarone crowded him, absorbing light body punches until the bell.

"The Rhino" charged out of his corner for the final round, landing a relentless series of combinations from the center of the ring, keeping Pampalone his heels. The crowd roared, sensing the moment.

Pampalone's best moment came with less than 20 seconds in the bout, but it was too little too late.

Sammarone won by unanimous decision in what clearly was the most entertaining fight of the night.

WATCH THE FIGHT (Go to: 1:28:30):

