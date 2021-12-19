ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Met officer charged in child sex abuse probe

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Met Police officer has been charged with sexual communication with a child. PC Will Scott-Barrett, who...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senior terrorism and gangs police officer suspended over ‘criminal allegation’

A senior officer who leads Police Scotland’s efforts to counter terrorism and organised crime has been suspended from duty following a “criminal allegation”.The officer, understood to be Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell, was suspended from Wednesday, force oversight body the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said.Prosecution service the Crown Office has instructed police watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) to investigate the allegation.A senior officer can be suspended if an allegation, if proven, would be sufficiently serious to amount to misconduct or if the nature of the allegation means suspension is in the public interest.The decision was taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sussex Police officers convicted of assaulting teenage girl

Two Sussex Police officers have been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs in the back of a police car in May 2020.Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), PC Deborah Sands, 46, and PC Kris Green, 35, were found guilty of assault after they used excessive force on the girl who was detained during an incident in East Sussex during the first lockdown.At Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday, a judge heard that Ms Sands sprayed the girl with PAVA spray, an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray, while she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Police
BBC

CPS 'sorry' for incorrect charge after woman attacked

Prosecutors have apologised to a woman for not charging her ex-boyfriend with a more serious offence after he attacked her. In May, Gareth Jex strangled his former partner, punched and bit her face, and threatened to "disfigure" her. He was charged with common assault, with a maximum sentence of six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham man jailed for rape and violence against women

A man who carried out "unspeakable acts of violence and cruelty" over many years has been jailed. Steven Blades, 53, subjected his three victims to physical and mental abuse including raping and threatening to kill them. The Crown Prosecution Service said he had used "every form of torture to terrify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Abdiraxman Abdellahi: Leicester rapist who tied up victim jailed

A "violent and manipulative" man who tied up a woman and raped her several times has been jailed. Abdiraxman Abdellahi attacked his victim at her Leicester home in November 2020 and March this year. The 24-year-old, of Brogue Street, Leicester, also assaulted the same woman in January. He was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gary Walker: Ex-police officer's 2004 murder conviction overturned

A former police officer who spent 17 years in prison for the 2003 killing of his pregnant partner has had his case thrown out during a retrial. Gary Walker, now 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for murdering Audra Bancroft in Burton-upon-Trent. Following a review of his case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Met Police officer keeps job after misconduct hearing finds he breached confidentiality

A serving Metropolitan Police officer who was found to have breached confidentiality has kept his job with a written warning for gross misconduct.PC Christopher Bates, of the North West Command Unit, was given a final written warning following a misconduct hearing on 17 December.He was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to confidentiality and discreditable conduct after he sent images from the MPS intelligence and crime reporting systems to a private person via WhatsApp in 2019.Between April and October 2019, Mr Bates is said to have obtained and disclosed 20 confidential images for a non...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sentence increased for girl who admitted manslaughter in Olly Stephens case

A 14-year-old girl who admitted manslaughter after a 13-year-old boy was knifed to death has had a custodial sentence increased by appeal judges.The girl had been given a sentence of three years and two months following the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading Berkshire in January 2021.Three appeal judges on Friday concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient, after Solicitor General Alex Chalk raised concern.Lady Justice Macur, Mr Justice Picken and Judge Mark Lucraft, who oversaw a Court of Appeal hearing in London said the term should be increased to five years.The girl and two teenage boys...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug dealer jailed for Glasgow police officer murder bid

A drug dealer convicted of trying to kill a police officer after knocking him down during an arrest bid in Glasgow has been jailed for 13 years. Wenjie Yu, 49, drove into PC Neil Kerr, 37, on Devonshire Gardens Lane, in Hyndland, on 21 July last year. Mobile phone footage...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Ramarni Crosby: Three teenagers in court charged with murder

Three teenagers have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy. Ramarni Crosby died in hospital following an attack on Stratton Road, Gloucester, on Wednesday. The defendants, aged 15, 16 and 17, have appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court and cannot be named for legal reasons because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Met PC sacked for racial slur uncovered during murder photos probe

A Met Police officer has been sacked for using a racial slur after an investigation into the sharing of photos of two murdered sisters. PC Harry Chandler used a derogatory word for people of Pakistani origin in a post to a colleague, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man in court charged with murder over human remains found at industrial estate

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in Fife more than a year ago.The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year.David Barnes 31, from Fife, faced 29 charges when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, including murder, nine counts of theft and attempting to pervert the course of justice.He was also charged with theft by breaking into an ATM machine and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.Barnes made no plea to the charges.He has been remanded in custody for further examination and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days. Read More Sunak cuts short US trip for talks with business chiefs over Omicron crisisWilliam reveals his top Christmas film, song and traditionsLatest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tunbridge Wells murder inquiry: Three more men charged

Three more people have been charged by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man. Xhovan Pepa, 25, was discovered on Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, at 03:15 GMT on Saturday, 4 December. Kent Police have made eleven arrests since the death. Ciaran Stewart, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield drive-by shootings: Man guilty of firearms charge

A man who botched an attempt to conceal his identity when he bought a car used in two drive-by shootings has been found guilty of a firearms charge. Joshua Mottershead, 22, gave a fake name but used his real address and date of birth when purchasing the vehicle. The car,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy