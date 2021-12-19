ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers: First-half open thread

By Sean Murphy
Buffalo Rumblings
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills host the Carolina Panthers today in a critical game for their playoff chances. Mathematically speaking, this contest is also critical for Carolina’s postseason chances, though those are far longer odds than the Bills currently have. Thanks to last night’s outcome, a 27-17 victory for the...

www.buffalorumblings.com

Buffalo Rumblings

Takeaways: Bills win a solid game against pesky Panthers

The Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to set up a huge AFC game next Sunday. Before we get to that matchup, here are my takeaways from this week’s game. The Bills had to shuffle their offensive line this week; one was planned and one was unplanned. With left tackle Dion Dawkins added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, they were able to prepare, but guard Jon Feliciano was added on Sunday morning. With Cody Ford back in the lineup at right guard and Spencer Brown getting his first NFL start on the left side of the line, it was a struggle from the start. Brown, who had a rough go a week ago at right tackle, continued that trend on the left side. He allowed pressure on Allen early but hey, at least he recovered a fumble on an Allen strip-sack in the first quarter. Brown had two holding calls in the first half plus a questionable false start, and allowed a big hit on Allen that was called roughing the passer. He started the third quarter with a holding call that negated a Panthers penalty, but was bailed out by a roughing-the-passer call. He was called for taunting after a block in the fourth quarter and head coach Sean McDermott took him out of the game. He’s a rookie, and used to playing on the right side, so we aren’t going to destroy him, but it was a bad day at the office for the sometimes-promising rookie.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Carolina Panthers#The New England Patriots#The Reserve Covid 19#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills barely hang onto final playoff spot with lots of help

The Buffalo Bills won their game on Sunday, but for a brief moment Sunday evening, they were on the outside looking in of the 2021 AFC Playoff Picture. While the Baltimore Ravens were still playing, they held the AFC North division lead while the Cincinnati Bengals knocked out the Bills in the Wild Card. Baltimore’s eventual loss to the Green Bay Packers was enough to keep Buffalo in position.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC Playoff Picture: Bills’ rooting interest clear for Monday night

With the postponement of Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, the playoff picture is not complete in the AFC for Week 14. It’s not until Monday night that we will receive the final piece of the puzzle heading into the Christmas holiday. So which...
NFL
CBS Sports

Halftime Scorigami: Panthers-Bills score after 30 minutes is a first in NFL history

The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills didn't have a first half that football fans will discuss for generations, yet the two teams were able to make some history in the first 30 minutes. The Bills led the Panthers 17-8 at halftime -- the first game in NFL history that had a 17-8 halftime score, according to Fox.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC Playoff Picture: Bills hang onto Wild Card spot following Week 15 win

With the postponement of Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, the playoff picture was not complete in the AFC until Monday night. The COVID-ravaged Browns put up a gallant fight and nearly won it for their comrades, but the Raiders pulled out a last-second victory.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI

